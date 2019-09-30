Robert Solis, suspect in Deputy Dhaliwal slaying, due in court Monday

Robert Solis is seen in this mug shot released by the Harris County Sheriff's Office on Sept. 27, 2019.

HOUSTON - The man accused of gunning down a Harris County sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop Friday is due in court Monday.

Robert Solis, 47, is charged with capital murder in connection with the slaying of Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, a 10-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said Dhaliwal stopped a car with two people inside on Willancy Court near West Road. During the stop, one of the people got out of the car and shot Dhaliwal from behind at least twice. The deputy died after being flown to a hospital.

Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal is seen in this undated photo.

Solis was denied bail during his initial court hearing. That could change during Monday's hearing, which is scheduled to begin about 9 a.m.

Officials said Solis has been kept on suicide watch at the jail since his arrest. A mental evaluation has also been ordered.

Solis was wanted on a parole violation charge at the time of the shooting, according to records.

Dhaliwal's funeral will be held Wednesday morning.

