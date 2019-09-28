JUDGE: No bond for man charged with capital murder in death of HCSO deputy

Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal is seen in this undated photo.

HOUSTON - Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy Dhaliwal was gunned down Friday in an ambush during a traffic stop.

Dhaliwal was rushed by helicopter to a hospital but died, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales said.

Police identified the suspect in the shooting as Robert Solis, 47, and said he had been charged with capital murder in connection with Dhaliwal's death.

The 41-year-old was a father of three children. He was a 10-year veteran of the sheriff's office.

In the hours since his death, thousands have expressed their condolences for Dhaliwal's family on social media. Many in Harris County also began organizing events to honor Dhaliwal's memory.

We will continue to update this blog with new information, stories and events related to Dhaliwal's death.

11:00 a.m. - Community member to hold prayer service Sunday to honor HCSO deputy

A community member will hold a prayer service Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to honor slain HCSO Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal. The prayer service will be held at 14807 Willancy Court, near the site where Dhaliwal was shot Friday.

10:25 a.m. - No bond for suspect in shooting death of HCSO Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

Robert Solis, 47, the suspect charged with capital murder in the shooting death of HCSO Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, was given no bond at his first court hearing.

10 a.m. - Community members honor deputy shot and killed Friday

A makeshift memorial continues to grow near the site where HCSO Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal was fatally shot Friday. Members of the community continue to visit the memorial to honor Dhaliwal's memory.

There are chaplains giving out ribbons on West Road and Willancy Lane. The blue and black ribbon is for anyone who wants. The cross with the scripture are for law enforcement. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/cfvm6mT2m0 — Taisha Walker (@KPRC2Taisha) September 28, 2019

9:50 a.m. - Vigil honoring Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal crops up at Chick-fil-A

A vigil honoring Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal formed inside a Chick-fil-A restaurant located across the street from the ice cream shop where shooting suspect Robert Solis, 47, was arrested.

I ran into Chim-fil-A to use the restroom and was warmed by this memorial for Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal. The restaurant is across the street from the West Road ice cream shop the suspect charged with Dhaliwal's death was arrested. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/gOBS2ElUpm — Taisha Walker (@KPRC2Taisha) September 28, 2019

9 a.m. - Sunday balloon release planned for slain Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

Friends of the Harris County sheriff's deputy gunned down Friday organized a balloon release in his memory.

The Sunday event will honor slain Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, who was shot and killed Friday in an ambush during a traffic stop.

The balloon release will begin at 4 p.m. at the site of the deadly incident, event organizer Hayden Wallace said in a Facebook post.





Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.