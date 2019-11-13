New Rice Village food hall brings diverse variety of food under one roof

Foodie rejoice because a new place in Rice Village will satisfy your craving for something delicious.

Politan Row -- a new food hall -- opened its doors to the public over the weekend.

According to the website, the cafeteria-style eatery features 12 local vendor concepts that will offer people a “diverse eating and drinking experience amid a warm, artful interior that features natural tone furnishings, copper accents, and custom string art.”

The chef-driven food hall, as it is described on the site, is located at 2445 Times Blvd. and features a mixture of local food and drinks.

People can find a wide variety of foods from Asian to Latin.

The food hall will be open Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

For more information about the new food hall and its vendors, you can visit the Politan Row website.

