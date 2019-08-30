Move over Austin! Houston is getting artsier

HOUSTON - Bayou City is coming for Austin! Here's how the Houston area is becoming more creative and expanding its artsy side.

The Arts District Houston just got more colorful with its latest major mural project. It's an interactive series that reflects the history of Houston's first and sixth wards.

A ribbon-cutting was held Friday morning to unveil the artwork at Henderson and Kane General Store. It's called "Future Tribez" by artist Royal Sumikat.

“It will symbolize “shouldering the responsibility” of cultivating a culturally rich neighborhood where families can work, live and play,” Sumikat said.

The project is the first of five to come

