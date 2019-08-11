Man wanted in connection with pregnant girlfriend's murder turns himself in, officials say

HOUSTON - A nearly weeklong manhunt has ended with the arrest of Justin Herron in New Mexico, according to sources.

The 31-year-old was wanted in connection with the murder of his 18-year-old pregnant girlfriend last Monday.

Herron was arrested in Albuquerque after authorities said he turned himself in on Saturday.

What happened

Officials said Patra Perkins was shot to death in a northwest Houston hotel room that was booked in Herron's name.

Authorities said she was shot eight times.

Perkins was eight months pregnant with Herron's child at the time of her death.

Herron was out on bond for charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest, according to authorities.

He is facing murder charges in connection with Perkins' death.

