Man attacks partner in crime with machete near Crosby, sheriff says

CROSBY, Texas - A man attacked his partner in crime Tuesday with a machete after the pair stole a trailer near Crosby, according to authorities.

The incident was reported about 7 a.m. near the corner of Crosby Lynchburg Road and Texas Southern Drive.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that preliminary information indicates the two men had stolen a small trailer and the owner followed them.

Gonzalez said the pair was involved in a crash, and then one of the men pulled out a machete and cut his partner in the heist.

1-@HCSOTexas Investigators are enroute to 13400 blk of Crosby Lynchburg Rd. Two males involved in a physical altercation on roadway. One male cut with machete during physical altercation. Male suspect fled the scene. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 13, 2019

2-Preliminary info on Crosby-Lynchburg is pretty wild. Apparently two males stole a small trailer. The owner followed the males & there was some type of crash. One of the suspects then pulled out a machete & cut his alleged crime partner. Male in serious condition. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 13, 2019

The man who was cut is in serious condition, Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said the other man fled the scene.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.