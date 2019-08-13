Man attacks partner in crime with machete near Crosby, sheriff says

CROSBY, Texas - A man attacked his partner in crime Tuesday with a machete after the pair stole a trailer near Crosby, according to authorities.
The incident was reported about 7 a.m. near the corner of Crosby Lynchburg Road and Texas Southern Drive.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that preliminary information indicates the two men had stolen a small trailer and the owner followed them.
Gonzalez said the pair was involved in a crash, and then one of the men pulled out a machete and cut his partner in the heist.
The man who was cut is in serious condition, Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez said the other man fled the scene.
This story is developing.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.