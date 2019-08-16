Man accused of groping girls at 2 Walmart stores in The Woodlands in just over an hour

The man in this photo is accused of groping two girls at different Walmart stores in about an hour on Aug. 14, 2019.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - Montgomery County officials are asking for the public's help identifying a man who is accused of groping two girls at Walmart stores in The Woodlands on the same day.

On Wednesday, authorities said the man entered the Walmart at 1025 Sawdust Road around 7:45 p.m.

Once inside, he groped an underage girl in the greeting card section of the store, officials said.

He then left the store, according to authorities.

About an hour later, at 8:55 p.m., officials said the same man entered the Walmart at 10001 Woodlands Parkway and groped another underage girl who was getting school supplies.

He left before authorities arrived.

Description

Authorities said the man was wearing a gray shirt and black shorts at the time. Authorities said he may be driving a small, red four-door car.

Anyone with information about the incidents or the man's identity is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case No. 19A262266.

What parents are saying

Michelle Batrin said she takes her children to one of the stores where one of the incidents took place. When she saw the news, she was shocked.

"You know, I have two girls of my own and I was a young girl myself and I just can’t imagine experiencing that at a store you go to every day," she said. "I just think it's awful and disgusting and it makes us not want to go anywhere."

Batrin said she's now rethinking the amount of freedom she gives her children inside stores.

"I kind of let my kids roam around with the list to grab the things that they needed and we all meet at the cart, and, you know, that's sad that I can't even let that happen, let them go to the next aisle without me," she said.

