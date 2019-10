Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal was shot and killed during a traffic stop in last week.

The fallen deputy’s funeral will be held Wednesday. A series of events honoring Dhaliwal, including processions, a traditional Sikh funeral and a law enforcement funeral, will begin about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

