Jury resumes deliberations at David Temple retrial

David Temple listens to proceedings during his retrial in Houston on July 23, 2019.

HOUSTON - Jurors who will decide the fate of David Temple resumed their deliberations Tuesday at his retrial over the slaying of his wife two decades ago.

The jury was handed the case Monday after hearing closing arguments from both prosecutors and the defense on weather Temple killed his pregnant wife at their Katy home in January 1999.

Prosecutors argued that Temple had the means, method and motive to kill his wife, and carefully crafted an alibi to try to deflect suspicion.

Defense attorneys argued that the timeline laid out by the prosecution doesn’t add up and threw suspicion on the Temples’ 16-year-old neighbor.

Temple was convicted of the crime in 2007, but that conviction was overturned in 2016 on the grounds of prosecutorial misconduct.

Temple has maintained his innocence.

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the verdict whenever it is announced.

