Heights restaurant adds $100 peanut butter-and-jelly sandwich to menu

HOUSTON - Americana bar and eatery BCK is launching a $100 PB&J promotion to encourage their diners to support local businesses in the Heights.

Customers who order the sandwich will receive a $100 gift card of their choice to one of the following businesses: Kind Collective, SWEAT 1000, Dance House Fitness, Forth & Nomad or Mastrantos.

"We were throwing around ideas involving outrageously-priced menu items and this one just stuck," John Reed, BCK co-owner, said. "The idea is solely to do something good for the community, create strong synergy amongst businesses in the Heights area, and have a little fun doing it."

Not only is it a PB&J sandwich with a purpose, it's a PB&J sandwich that's deep-fried. The sandwich is created by BCK's executive chef, Peter Petro.

The recipe calls for two slices of Bread Man Baking Co.'s Pain de Mie bread filled with Smuckers grape jelly and Jif peanut butter. The sandwich is battered and deep-fried then garnished with powdered sugar and fresh berries.

BCK, a Americana-inspired neighborhood bar and eatery located at 933 Studewood St. in the Houston Heights. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit eatatbck.com

