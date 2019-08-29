Get to know the freshest new businesses to open in Houston

Itching to check out the newest businesses to open in Houston? From a coffee spot to a butcher shop, read on for the newest hot spots to make their debut around town.

Uncle Beans Coffee

Photo: jonathan l./Yelp

Head over to 3024 Houston Ave. in the Heights and you'll find Uncle Beans Coffee, a new spot to score coffee and tea and more. So far, it's been well-received: it's got a five-star rating out of 31 reviews on Yelp.

This coffee shop serves up coffee drinks like espresso, lattes and cappuccinos (with shots, syrups, sauces and additives extra). The menu also features a variety of teas as well as juice and kombucha from the cooler. To go along with your caffeine fix, look for a selection of pastries like cookies muffins and cinnamon rolls. Uncle Beans Coffee has seating options on the dog-friendly covered patio and a drive-thru option if you are in a hurry. (Explore the menu here.)

Mifen Prince

Photo: mifen prince/Yelp

Wander over to 9889 Bellaire Blvd., Suite 308, in Sharpstown and you'll find Mifen Prince, a new Chinese spot, offering noodles and soups.

This chain started in a food court in New York City in 2014. In addition to vermicelli noodle soup, Mifen Prince serves up rice hot pot, beef scorpion and sausage stir fry, marinated beef and rice noodle dishes with beef or lamb.

Cherry Block

Photo: christa s./Yelp

Cherry Block is a new steakhouse and butcher that's located at 409 Travis St., Suite 368.

This eatery is located within Bravery Hall, a collection of mini restaurant and bar concepts under one roof. It uses beef and ingredients sourced locally in Texas. On the menu, look for the popular Gulf + Ranch entree with a shrimp andouille stuffed rib-eye cap, as well as the CFS skewers with chicken fried steak and red eye gravy and the CB2 burger with cheese, ito, cake and bacon bun. (Check out the full menu here.)

