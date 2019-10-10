Football team on board when school bus rolls over in crash, officials say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A Huntsville Independent School District football team was on board a school bus Thursday when it was involved in a rollover crash in Montgomery County, according to authorities.

The freshman team was on the way to play a Montgomery ISD team.

The bus crashed on FM 149 at Bethel Road.

Officials said the bus was making a right turn and veered too far off the road. It rolled into the ditch on its side.

Officials said 23 people were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

