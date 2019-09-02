Ambriza brings Mexican cuisine to Boardwalk at Towne Lake

CYPRESS, Texas - A new Mexican restaurant has opened its doors in Cypress.

Ambriza opened its second location at Boardwalk Towne Lake, located at 9945 Barker Cypress Road. Its first Houston area location is in the Vintage located at 10115 Louetta Road.

The restaurant's menu offers a variety of Mexican cuisine, including fajitas, tacos, quesadillas, Ambriza burger, lunch bowls and more. It wouldn't be an official Mexican restaurant without its margaritas.

Ambriza's drink menu carries several different premium tequilas along with its margaritas and signature cocktails.

Check out some of Ambriza's menu items below:

