Accused Walmart groper arrested on offshore oil rig, officials say

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas - A 28-year-old man who is accused of groping girls at Walmart stores in The Woodlands last week was arrested Tuesday, according to Cameron County authorities.

Ryan Reding, of Baytown, was arrested and charged with indecency with a child.

What happened

On Aug. 14, authorities said, Reding entered the Walmart at 1025 Sawdust Road around 7:45 p.m. Once inside, officials said, he groped an underage girl in the greeting card section of the store. He then left.

About an hour later, at 8:55 p.m., officials said, Reding entered the Walmart at 10001 Woodlands Parkway and groped another underage girl who was getting school supplies. He left the location before authorities arrived.

KPRC2 The man in this photo is accused of groping two girls at different Walmart stores in about an hour on Aug. 14, 2019.

How he was caught

Authorities said they learned that Reding was working offshore in Port Aransas supplying oil rigs with supplies.

On Monday, he was arrested with the assistance of the United States Coast Guard.

He was transported back to shore and was released to the custody of the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

He was booked into the Cameron County Jail, where authorities said he will remain until he is transported back to Montgomery County.

