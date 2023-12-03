Family identifies 15-year-old killed after car chase ends in crash in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Family members have shared the identity of a 15-year-old who died after a car chase ended in a crash in northwest Harris County early Saturday.

Stephaun Fair died in the crash.

Authorities said the chase started around 12:43 a.m. Saturday after officers noticed a vehicle driving recklessly near Rankin Road and Kuykendahl Road.

Authorities tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused.

Officers then chased the vehicle. At some point during the pursuit, the suspect turned off their headlights.

When the vehicle arrived at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Drive and Bammel North Houston Road, it struck another vehicle and lost control. Then, the suspects’ vehicle crashed into a pickup truck.

There were four people inside the vehicle which crashed, including Fair. He was trapped inside the vehicle and died at the scene. Three others were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

One person in another vehicle was taken to the hospital in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the teenage driver, after being discharged from the hospital, was transported to the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center. The driver has been charged with felony murder and evading in a motor vehicle.

KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun spoke with Fair’s family and will have more on this story tonight at 10.