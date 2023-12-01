Harris County Pct. 2 Constable shows what to do if you encounter a carjacker

HOUSTON – A murder suspect attempted to carjack several people before being shot by Spring Branch ISD police Thursday.

KPRC 2 photojournalist Brett Doster and Assignment Editor Terrence Kelly met with Harris County Pct. 2 Constable Jerry Garcia to show people what to do if they ever come face-to-face with a carjacker.

“The first thing you’re gonna do is raise your hands, your arms close to you, and now you want to try to remember things about him. Look at him, look up and down, does he have any scars, any tattoos - anything that can distinguish him from another person,” he said. “His jewelry, anything. His goatee. Whatever you can remember. If he screams and says ‘don’t look at me’ then of course turn your head but you look at him until you can get anything that you can remember,” Garcia said.

Garcia said don’t throw your keys out the window to try and distract them. In this situation, where the carjacker already has bad intentions, it is best to comply to avoid getting hurt.

“That’ll anger them. They’re already in a mindset of doing bad things and if you anger somebody you never know if they’re gonna shoot you, if they’re gonna beat you, it’s always best to comply,” he said.

As you are complying, this is the opportunity to have a conversation with them.

“Okay, and as I’m complying with him now, is this an opportunity to say ‘Please don’t hurt me I have a kid; I have a son.’ If there’s an opportunity to have that conversation with him as I’m complying,” KPRC 2′s Terrance Kelly asked Garcia.

“This is the time. Now sometimes that agitates them and they may tell you ‘Shut up, shut up!’ Please immediately shut up because you do not want to anger them. Remember, they’re in control right now,” Garcia replied.

Garcia stresses that the most important thing a person can do in a carjacking situation is remain calm and follow the carjacker’s instructions.