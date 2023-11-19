Eastbound lanes of Grand Parkway shutdown near Telge Road due to fatal crash

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A multi-vehicle fatal crash has shut down the eastbound lanes of SH-99, the Grand Parkway near Telge Road in northwest Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have responded to the multi-vehicle crash in the 16400 block of SH-99. The sheriff’s office said a man died in the crash.

The sheriff’s office said at least four vehicles were involved.

@HCSOTexas deputies responded to a major crash at the 16400 blk of SH-99, in Northwest Harris County. Crash involves multiple vehicles. pic.twitter.com/K4itqrompj — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 19, 2023

Houston Transtar cameras show the eastbound lanes are currently blocked.

Nearest intersection is Cedar Lane, just west of Telge. Traffic is being diverted onto Rosehill. One person has been confirmed deceased at the scene. https://t.co/boIK6HkSyN — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 19, 2023

Prepare for delays or seek an alternate route.