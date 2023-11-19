72º
Eastbound lanes of Grand Parkway shutdown near Telge Road due to fatal crash

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A multi-vehicle fatal crash has shut down the eastbound lanes of SH-99, the Grand Parkway near Telge Road in northwest Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have responded to the multi-vehicle crash in the 16400 block of SH-99. The sheriff’s office said a man died in the crash.

The sheriff’s office said at least four vehicles were involved.

Houston Transtar cameras show the eastbound lanes are currently blocked.

Prepare for delays or seek an alternate route.

