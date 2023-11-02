64º
Houston driving instructor arrested after student reports being sexually assaulted during lesson

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Ronald Avery Eglin, 61, is charged with sexual assault in the 337th State District Court. (Booking photo provided by Houston Police)

HOUSTON – A driving instructor has been arrested after his 17-year-old student reported he sexually assaulted her during their driving lesson, authorities said Thursday.

The suspect, Ronald Avery Eglin, 61, is charged with sexual assault in the 337th State District Court.

Eglin owns and operates a driver’s education business located in the 12000 block of Almeda Road.

The female victim told investigators Eglin sexually assaulted her during and after her driving lesson on Oct. 2.

After consulting with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Eglin was subsequently charged. He was arrested Oct. 27.

Anyone else who might have been victimized by Eglin is urged to contact the HPD Special Victims Division at 713-308-1180.

