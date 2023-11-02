Houston driving instructor arrested after student reports being sexually assaulted during lesson

Ronald Avery Eglin, 61, is charged with sexual assault in the 337th State District Court.

HOUSTON – A driving instructor has been arrested after his 17-year-old student reported he sexually assaulted her during their driving lesson, authorities said Thursday.

Eglin owns and operates a driver’s education business located in the 12000 block of Almeda Road.

The female victim told investigators Eglin sexually assaulted her during and after her driving lesson on Oct. 2.

After consulting with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Eglin was subsequently charged. He was arrested Oct. 27.

Anyone else who might have been victimized by Eglin is urged to contact the HPD Special Victims Division at 713-308-1180.