‘Human civility should reign not chaos’: Judge scolds families involved in courtroom brawl

HOUSTON – Frank DeLeon, 19, was formally sentenced to prison Thursday morning after accepting a plea deal with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office for the death of 16-year-old Diamond Alvarez.

He was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

On Jan. 11, 2022 police said DeLeon shot Alvarez at a park in the 15400 block of Park Manor.

Police said they believe Alvarez and Deleon were involved in a love triangle with another teen. When Alvarez allegedly found out, she agreed to meet with Deleon. The family said she went to walk their dog when they heard gunshots and found her body in a field with 22 bullet wounds.

Before DeLeon was brought into the courtroom, Judge Hazel B. James chastised those involved in a Tuesday brawl in her courtroom.

“Human civility should reign not chaos,” Judge James said. “Unfortunately, the civility has not made it to the courtroom in this case.”

There were 13 deputies centered around the courtroom. District Attorney Kim Ogg and others sat in the jury box.

Reporters, who typically are allowed to have their phones in her court to take notes, weren’t allowed to bring it in. The judge had deputies escort DeLeon’s family into the courtroom.

“This is not the normal procedures for a courtroom,” Judge James said. “Obviously, there was confusion Tuesday on decorum.”

The heightened security comes after deputies had to break-up a brawl between DeLeon’s and Alvarez’s families on Tuesday.

After Diamond’s mother, Anna Machado, finished giving a victim’s impact statement, she tried to attack DeLeon but was apprehended by deputies. At the same time that was happening, Diamond’s uncle attacked DeLeon and was tackled to the ground by several deputies.

The brawl took several minutes to get under control and the court was dismissed for the day.

“To have violence reign in the courtroom flies in the faces of justice,” Judge James said in court. “We’re not going to propagate that you can come to court and take advantage of our weakness.”

DeLeon’s mom apologized Thursday for her actions.

“First of all, I want to apologize for my behavior on the other day because that was not godly of me. Second, I can’t imagine the pain that she is going through,” she said. “I’m a mother myself and to find one of our kids in a puddle of blood, I don’t know what I would do.”

Alvarez’s mother Anna Machado apologized shortly after the Tuesday brawl.

“That was wrong of me and I apologize for that. I apologize to the judge. I apologize to them,” Machado said. “When I’m wrong, I’m wrong. And I am so sorry, it should never happen.”

On Thursday, during a press conference after DeLeon was sentenced Machado explained why she went after the 19-year-old.

“I was hurt but then angry that he’s been smiling and making fun of me for a year and nine months,” Machado said. “That Tuesday, again and again he did it through all of my speech just smiling. Every time I mentioned my daughter he smiled.”

As part of DeLeon’s plea deal he cannot appeal the murder conviction or the prison sentence.

