Have any eclipse photos? Send them to us through Click2Pins

FILE - An annular eclipse is viewed from a waterfront park in Yokohama, Japan, near Tokyo, Monday, May 21, 2012. On Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, an annular solar eclipse _ better known as a ring of fire _ will briefly dim the skies over parts of the western U.S. and Central and South America. Proper protection is needed throughout the eclipse, from the initial partial phase to the ring of fire to the final partial phase. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)

HOUSTON – We are having a ring of fire eclipse on Saturday.

This is an annular solar eclipse. We haven’t been able to see one of these in Texas since 2012.

Houston will only see a partial eclipse on Saturday, and we won’t be able to see the ring of fire, but it’ll still be exciting! An annular eclipse happens when the moon moves between the Earth and sun at apogee, or the furthest point in its orbit around the sun.

The distance does not allow the moon to cover the sun all the way, and this is how the ring of fire appears.

KPRC 2 would love to see your photos of the eclipse or of you and your loved ones getting ready to see it. Please make sure to take these photos in a safe way.

Our sister station KSAT wrote that you need to use a filter to protect your phone and your eyes when you take a photo of the eclipse. See more information here.

You’ll also need eclipse glasses or a pinhole projector to see the eclipse without damaging your eyes.

Please send us your photos. They could be featured on air and/or online.

