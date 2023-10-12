Local Israeli family raising money for protective gear and aide for families living in Kibbutz

HOUSTON – A local Israeli family is raising money for protective gear and aid for a Kibbutz in Israel.

Tai Malka lives in Houston, but his family is back in Israel guarding a Kibbutz. It is a small community or village where hundreds of families live, eat, and celebrate.

“Unfortunately, they don’t have enough supply, protective supply, first aid and stuff. We are trying to do our very best to organize as much as we can and to collect as much money as possible to send supplies to Israel so they will be able to protect themselves,” Malka said.

It’s hard for Tai Malka to process what’s happening in his home country.

“You know you see kids, babies, pregnant woman, Holocaust survivors getting kidnapped, raped, and getting slaughtered in front of their loved ones. It’s almost like telling a story that never existed,” he said.

His brother is fighting in the war, and he says he will never have peace with terroristic organizations.

“What people need to understand what Israel is going through right now is not just the war, we are talking about two, three generations are going to suffer from what they are going through right now. We are talking about 10 million people who are going to need the right attention after all that is done. People are going to need some treatments,” Malka said.

While the death toll continues to rise, many people are living in fear. Yaara Israeli was at a party five days ago when rockets flew over the town and gunfire erupted.

“I never thought in my entire life that I’m going to hear this situation in real life. It was the scariest thing I did in my entire life,” she said.

Tai says he prays for families who’ve lost so much. He wants others to understand what is happening is Israel.

“I’m hoping for peace but if I think there is going to be peace with Gaza. I’m praying for this. Always did. Israel and Gaza are right next to each other. Our dream is to be in peace with the people of Gaza, with the Palestinians absolutely,” he said.

Malka said families need,

-Bullet proof vests

-Walkie Talkies

-Torches

-Helmets

-Toys for children

-Monetary Donations

If you would like to make a donation, click the link https://venmo.com/u/We-Stands-With-Israel.