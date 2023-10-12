Juvenile shot by car thief after helping brother track down stolen vehicle in NE Harris County

HOUSTON – A juvenile was shot by a car thief after helping his brother track the stolen vehicle in northeast Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting was reported at 9:14 p.m. in the 12800 block of Homestead Road.

Deputies said the victim was at home when he noticed his vehicle was stolen. He reportedly had GPS in his vehicle and was able to track it. He and his younger brother got into a family member’s truck and tracked his stolen vehicle.

According to HCSO, they located the stolen vehicle and started to follow it but, at some point, the suspect fire multiple rounds out of the stolen vehicle at the truck the siblings were in. During the shooting, the victim’s juvenile brother was shot.

Deputies said the siblings pulled over and called for help. The suspect reportedly fled and later abandoned the vehicle.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The suspect’s description was not released.