Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities said a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in northwest Harris County Thursday.

It happened in the 6800 block of Spindle Drive at around 8:40 p.m.

Northwest Fire and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle with CPR in progress.

The pedestrian was treated and taken to a nearby trauma center where they died.

Deputies at the scene said the vehicle that hit the pedestrian left the scene.