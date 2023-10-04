Where to watch the Oct. 14 eclipse in the Houston area

An annular solar eclipse as observed in Suining, Sichuan province January 15, 2010. VCP (Photo by Jie Zhao/Corbis via Getty Images)

A ring of sunshine will blaze above parts of Texas on Oct. 14 as the moon glides between the sun and Earth.

During the solar spectacle, officially called an annular solar eclipse, the new moon will pass in front of and partly obscure the sun, leaving a ring of light around its edges. Astronomers call it a “ring of fire.”

The ring of fire will be visible in Texas across a narrow band, starting in Denver City at about 11:41 a.m. It will then sweep southeast through the Permian Basin and the Hill Country to the Texas Coastal Bend, ending in Port Aransas at about 12:01 p.m. Outside of the strip, observers will see a crescent sun, or a partial solar eclipse. The closer they are to the centerline, the more of the sun will be blotted out.

In the Houston metropolitan area, outside the path of annularity, the sun will be about 90% obscured, said KPRC 2 Meteorologist Anthony Yanez.

Of course, what you get to see wherever you are ultimately depends on the weather forecast. 🤞

Want to witness the celestial spectacle surrounded by equally avid stargazers? There’s good news — You can experience the eclipse at one of several eclipse viewing events scheduled in the Houston area.

Note: If you want to see the “ring of fire” firsthand, consider one of these Texas events happening in the path of annularity.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Visit Space Center Houston to view this year’s annular solar eclipse! We’ll have unobstructed viewing areas to watch the eclipse, as well as interactive activities and programming that dives into the science behind these awe-inspiring celestial phenomena–and how to view them safely with complimentary eclipse glasses provided at our viewing area! Members of the Houston Astronomical Society will be on hand to guide you through using different telescopes to view the eclipse and how to build your own pinhole camera using materials around your home. And at 11:15 a.m., enjoy a special presentation on ‘Experiencing the Eclipse Through Touch and Sound’ from members of the Houston Astronomical Society.”

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Children’s Museum Houston will sneak the sunrise past a rooster. You’re invited to look on the sunny side and hangout when it’s shady out. Soak up the sun during our solar eclipse viewing party!”

Solar Eclipse Live Stream: Prefer indoors? Watch the path during a livestream of the eclipse.‍

Big Sun, Small Moon: Why the same size during an eclipse? Explore more at Science Station. ‍

Moon Craters: Investigate how craters form on the moon in Science Station. ‍

Pinhole Viewer and Postcard: Make a pinhole projector postcard to track the eclipse’s path and safely see it through the hole in the center of the card at Science Station.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will feature crafts, activities, simulations, and solar telescope viewing. The Burke Baker Planetarium will broadcast a live stream of the eclipse from Bandera, Texas, located directly withing the path of annularity. The museum’s astronomers will be on site to discuss the annular solar eclipse and the upcoming total solar eclipse, happening April 8, 2024.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“On Saturday October 14, an annular solar eclipse will sweep across Texas. Join Observatory staff and amateur astronomers to see when the moon passes between the Sun and Earth, creating a solar eclipse! The partial eclipse will begin at 10:27 am and finishes by 1:38pm in the afternoon. A pair of eclipse glasses are included with your ticket, you will be able to use your eclipse glasses to view the sun! Duration will be 3 hours 11 minute with the maximum being at 11:58.”