KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Goose, the pup who is super smart

HOUSTON – If you’re hoping to adopt a new pet, you don’t have to look any longer.

Stop by the Houston Humane Society for Goose. He is a 2-year-old Labrador Shepherd mix and is very smart.

Goose is a bigger dog and has a lot of energy.

He likes playing fetch, and he loves humans and other dogs. He would love to go out and explore with you and go on long walks.

If you’re interested in welcoming Goose into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For more information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

Pet Project Follow-up: Ramses

Ramses found his new home with the help of KPRC. His new family saw him on TV and loved his sweet personality. The shelter said he looks very happy.