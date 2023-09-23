Man fatally shot after struggling over gun with brother in west Houston

A man was fatally shot on Saturday after he struggled over a gun with his brother at a west Houston apartment complex, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers were called to the scene regarding the shooting around 12:30 a.m. in the 6600 block of Dunlap Street. There were four people in the apartment, which included the victim, his brother, his cousin, and another woman. Their identities were not released.

The 18-year-old had a pistol, and his cousin was upset he had the weapon. He was allegedly not being safe with the gun.

The brother then tried to take the gun away from the 18-year-old. The pair got into an argument, struggled over the gun, and the teen was shot in the upper part of his body.

Homicide detectives are investigating this case.