Logistics business agrees to pay $50K in penalties after allegedly exporting goods to Central America

An exporting and logistics business who allegedly failed to screen insufficient cargo for export to Central America has agreed to pay $50,000, the U.S. District Attorney’s office said on Monday.

The business, Interport Company, Inc. based in Illinois and Florida which also has an office in Houston, ships goods and vehicles from Freeport and the Port of Houston. Exporters such as Import are required to submit electronic filings containing information for each international shipment.

During 2020 and 2021, authorities with the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) inspected various shipping containers destined for Central America that Interport had loaded, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

The inspection revealed hidden firearms and ammunition contained within customer goods.

Vehicles whose VIN numbers differed from the ones Interport had claimed to have submitted on electronic form were also found.

The CBP issued penalties to Interport for each violation discovered.

As a result, the U.S. Attorney’s office said Interport agreed to pay $50,000 to satisfy those penalties and to enhance the screening of customer goods in the future.