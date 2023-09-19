73º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Logistics business agrees to pay $50K in penalties after allegedly exporting goods to Central America

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Interport, Logistics, Crime
Gravel at courtroom generic (sergeitokmakov/Pixabay.com)

An exporting and logistics business who allegedly failed to screen insufficient cargo for export to Central America has agreed to pay $50,000, the U.S. District Attorney’s office said on Monday.

The business, Interport Company, Inc. based in Illinois and Florida which also has an office in Houston, ships goods and vehicles from Freeport and the Port of Houston. Exporters such as Import are required to submit electronic filings containing information for each international shipment.

During 2020 and 2021, authorities with the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) inspected various shipping containers destined for Central America that Interport had loaded, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

The inspection revealed hidden firearms and ammunition contained within customer goods.

Vehicles whose VIN numbers differed from the ones Interport had claimed to have submitted on electronic form were also found.

The CBP issued penalties to Interport for each violation discovered.

As a result, the U.S. Attorney’s office said Interport agreed to pay $50,000 to satisfy those penalties and to enhance the screening of customer goods in the future.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 3, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email