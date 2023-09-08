94º
Most Texas DPS driver’s license offices closed AGAIN Friday due to ongoing outage

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced that appointments scheduled for Friday are canceled at most locations due to an ongoing outage impacting the driver’s license system.

All services, including renewing and replacing a driver’s license or ID card and driver records have been impacted.

The only locations that are open during regular business hours will be the Garland Mega Center, Fort Worth Mega Center, and Carrollton Mega Center.

Customers are being notified of their appointment cancellation.

The department said they are working to identify the issue related to the driver’s license system update. No security issues have been reported.

