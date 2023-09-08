Most Texas DPS driver’s license offices closed AGAIN Friday due to ongoing outage

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced that appointments scheduled for Friday are canceled at most locations due to an ongoing outage impacting the driver’s license system.

All services, including renewing and replacing a driver’s license or ID card and driver records have been impacted.

The only offices that will open w/regular business hours on Friday are the Garland Mega Center, Fort Worth Mega Center & Carrollton Mega Center.



Customers are being notified of appt. cancellations through their preferred email/phone number.



The department said they are working to identify the issue related to the driver’s license system update. No security issues have been reported.