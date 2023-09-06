Texas DPS driver’s license offices closed statewide Wednesday morning due to ongoing outage

DPS announced on Tuesday that appointments scheduled for Wednesday morning are canceled due to an ongoing outage impacting the driver’s license system.

All offices statewide will remain closed between 7 a.m. to noon Wednesday, officials said in a news release.

All services, including renewing and replacing a driver’s license or ID card and driver records have been impacted.

Customers are being notified of their appointment cancellation.

The department says they are working to identify the issue related to the driver’s license system update.