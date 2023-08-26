100º
Boil water notice issued for Harris County MUD District 46 residents

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A boil water notice has been issued for Harris County MUD District 46 residents.

The district said this comes after three water main breaks associated with the extreme drought conditions.

“Residents may be experiencing low water pressure or a temporary loss of water. Please be aware that repairs are being made as quickly as possible, and that water should be restored within the next couple of hours,” the district said on their website.

The boil water notice is in effect until further notice.

Harris County MUD District 46 map (Harris County MUD District 46)

