Boil water notice issued for Harris County MUD District 46 residents

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A boil water notice has been issued for Harris County MUD District 46 residents.

The district said this comes after three water main breaks associated with the extreme drought conditions.

🚨 Update on August 26, 2023 at 11:23 AM: Boil Water Notice for Residents of Harris County MUD 46



Effective Until Further Notice.



The MUD district is now advising to boil water until further notice (previously they had advised to boil water until 6pm on Sunday). pic.twitter.com/sfEW9JieVm — Atascocita Fire Department (@AVFDOEM) August 26, 2023

“Residents may be experiencing low water pressure or a temporary loss of water. Please be aware that repairs are being made as quickly as possible, and that water should be restored within the next couple of hours,” the district said on their website.

The boil water notice is in effect until further notice.