Iowa poll: Tough border measures, fighting a ‘woke’ agenda are the most popular GOP issues ahead of debate

Republican U.S. presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at an event hosted by Conservative radio host Erick Erickson on August 18, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. The first debate of the Republican Presidential primary is set to take place August 23, 2023. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

A whopping 77% of likely Republican Iowa caucusgoers say they’re more likely to vote for a candidate who supports using the U.S. military to secure the southern border, while an additional 65% say are more likely to back a candidate who fights the “left’s woke agenda.”

By contrast, more than half of likely GOP caucusgoers in Iowa — 54% — say they’re less likely to vote for candidates who “aggressively criticize” former President Donald Trump over the multiple criminal charges he’s facing.

That’s according to newly released numbers from the latest NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll of Iowa that measured seven different issues among the GOP electorate in Iowa ahead of Wednesday’s Republican presidential debate.

For the full report, go to NBC News.