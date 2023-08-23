Grass fire burns nearly 10 acres along East Sam Houston Parkway; fire possibly started by smoking materials

A grass fire was contained by fire fighters with the Sheldon Fire Department Wednesday afternoon.

HOUSTON – A grass fire was contained by firefighters with the Sheldon Fire Department Wednesday afternoon.

The fire burned up to 10 acres in the 9300 block of East Sam Houston Parkway North.

Investigators said the fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials.

The fire department has asked everyone to not discard smoking materials out of their vehicle while driving.

The vegetation is currently very dry, and the fuel loads are high. This means a small fire can spark and take off quickly.