Man accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home, sexually assaulting her while 2 children were inside, docs show

HOUSTON – A man accused of breaking in and sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend while her children were inside on July 15 has been charged, according to charging documents.

Mohammed Al Joweber, 38, has been charged with burglary of habitation and sexual assault.

According to charging documents, Joweber somehow had the key to her apartment and unlocked the door without permission. The couple was reportedly no longer in a relationship and the suspect had not lived with the victim in over four months.

Records show that once Joweber entered the apartment, he pushed the woman on the couch and covered her face so she couldn’t scream. She told investigators that she tried to run away but that he caught her and pushed her into her bedroom.

According to documents, Joweber slammed the woman’s head against the wall and continued to assault and threaten her. He then reportedly tied her up by her feet and hands. The suspect allegedly wrapped a cable cord around her neck as he tore off her clothes.

Documents show that while the suspect choked her with the cable cord and sexually assaulted her, he stated, “I’m going to kill you, you will not be with another man, you will not live another day.”

Before the break in and assault, the woman told her two friends that if they did not hear from her multiple times throughout the day, to call the police and come the apartment. When the friends came to the apartment, the victim was able to escape and the friends called 911, according to court records.

The woman’s children reportedly witnessed the incident. No injuries to the children were reported.

Joweber was taken into custody by police.

Couple’s history of domestic violence

According to records with the Houston Police Department, the victim has made several reports in March, accusing Jowebar of stalking and threatening her life.

An HPD detective who was working on the reports prior to the July 15 assault, stated that the suspect had sent over 100 text messages, stating that he was going to kill her and himself. In another incident in March, Joweber reportedly chased the victim down and rammed his truck into the back of her vehicle, according to court records.

Do you know someone in need of help? KPRC 2 released the following features in “Breaking Free.”

Help is also available immediately if you need it through the following numbers: