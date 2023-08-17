ERCOT issues call for voluntary conservation Thursday

FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, file photo shows power lines in Houston. In a letter, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, one month after declaring the state's electric power grid fixed, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is demanding aggressive action from state utility regulators to shore up that grid. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Texas’ grid operator ERCOT is asking residents to use less electricity between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday due to a forecasted high demand for power because of high temperatures.

Last week, ERCOT extended a Weather Watch through Aug. 18 due to forecasted higher temperatures, higher electrical demand, and the potential for lower reserves.

The grid operator cast Thursday’s request for conservation as routine, stressing that the state wasn’t experience emergency conditions.

“ERCOT is not experiencing emergency conditions at this time,” the organization said in a press release. “Voluntary conservation is a widely used industry tool that can help lower demand for a specific period of peak demand time, which is typically late afternoon into the evening hours.”

“ERCOT is using additional tools to manage the grid reliably, including using reserve power, calling upon reductions by large electric customers that have volunteered to lower their energy use, and bringing more generation online sooner,” the release read.

To lower energy use, ERCOT recommends that residents raise the thermostat by a degree or two if safe to do so, avoid using large appliances like the washing machine and dryer and turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Businesses can turn off unneeded lights and office equipment and turn off air conditioning units outside of business hours.

Government agencies like city and county offices should also do what they can to reduce energy use at their facilities, the ERCOT release said.