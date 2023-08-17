We knew it couldn’t last... Humidity goes up today

Watch extended weather forecast on KPRC 2+

Thursday’s Forecast:

Humidity is climbing this morning and it will feel a little sticky this afternoon. Heat alerts are back, with a Fire Weather Watch in effect today and tomorrow in our northern counties. Temperatures challenge record highs in Houston with a forecast high of 104 degrees. The heat and humidity are back!

Hobby and IAH could set record highs today (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

From noon to 9pm (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

For our northern and western cities (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Extreme Heat & 100 degree days:

We haven’t had rain in Houston since July 6th, 41 days ago. We are in 3rd place for the most 100 degree days in a year and are in second place with consecutive 100 degree days. This streak should end next week based on what happens in the Gulf of Mexico.

18 in a row and counting... (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Third place right now with more to come (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

There are several regions in the Atlantic Basin that has a chance for development in the next week, but the one we’re watching the closest is an area in the Gulf of Mexico. This area has a low chance (20%) of forming in the next week. If we get any rainfall from this system it would Tuesday August 22nd. Right now we do not have any storms to track, but it is possible we can see some development of a broad low by late this weekend. For up-to-the-minute alerts during our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.

The European model has more rain. This is Tuesday at 3pm (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

Our streak of triple digit heat continues this week. As we get to the weekend our weather pattern changes. High pressure moves north, allowing the chance of widespread rain and lower temperatures next week.