1 shot and killed after trying to break up fight on Houston’s south side

HOUSTON – One person was fatally shot after they tried to break up a fight on Friday on Houston’s south side.

Houston police were dispatched to the scene around 11:03 p.m. due to a shooting in the 9400 block of Cullen Boulevard at the Cullen Plaza.

A man got into a fight with another man in a wheelchair. Officers said a third man tried to interfere, then the suspect took out a gun, fired some shots and the man was struck.

The suspect ran away from the area and headed south. He was not wearing a shirt.

Police did not identify any of the men involved, and this shooting is still under investigation.