Suspect flees after fatally shooting man during argument on Houston’s south side

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

A man died in a shooting in Houston's southside on Monday. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A man died after he was shot several times during an argument on Monday on Houston’s south side, and the suspect is still on the run.

Houston police were dispatched to the scene around 12 a.m. in the 3500 block of Tierwester Street.

Two men got into an argument at a store in the area. Officers said the victim tried to walk away, then another man shot the victim several times.

The victim ran down the block and collapsed. Houston firefighters tried to provide medical treatment, but the man died at the scene. Authorities did not provide the names of the two men.

The suspect ran away, and police are still investigating the shooting.

If you have any information, call officers at 713-308-3600.

