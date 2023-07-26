1 dead, 1 in critical condition after several car burglaries in Houston

One man is dead, and a security guard is in critical condition after two separate shootings possibly tied to car burglaries in Houston Tuesday night.

The fatal shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Main Street in the Montrose area.

“There was a masked male breaking into vehicles in the parking lot. Officers arrived at the location and started checking the area. They found a car in the middle of one of the driveways at the apartment complex. Once they looked inside, the found a man with a gunshot wound,” Houston Police Lt. Larry Crowson said.

Police have not specified yet if this person lived at the apartment complex.

Houston police were also called out to the 88Twenty Apartments on Westheimer Road around 10:30 p.m. in west Houston.

Authorities said the guard was shot several times in the legs, arms and abdomen, and he was trying to stop someone from breaking into residents’ cars at the apartment complex. He is in surgery and in critical condition.

The shooting happened on the third floor of the parking garage. Several vehicles were burglarized, but no one else was injured.

Both shootings are active investigations.