Man charged with murder in connection with fatal shooting on 21-year-old in southwest Houston

A man was charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man that happened on July 1 in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON – A man was charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man that happened last Saturday in southwest Houston, according to police.

Christopher McDade, 25, was arrested. The victim’s name has not been released.

RELATED: Man accused of putting 86-year-old in a chokehold charged with murder in separate case

The Houston Police Department was dispatched around 10:30 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 3100 block West Bellfort Avenue due to the incident.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the victim in the parking lot. He had several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.

Detectives said a verbal and physical fight led to the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.