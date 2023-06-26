Tabu nightclub: Surveillance video shows suspect, person of interest in shooting that left 6 people injured

HOUSTON – A surveillance video was released to the public in hopes someone will identity two men tied to a shooting that left multiple people injured outside a west Houston nightclub, according to the Houston Police Department.

The suspect, Carl Douglas Green, 32, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Green, wearing white pants, and a person of interest, known only by the alias “Cabo,” were captured on camera walking in the parking lot prior to the shooting.

What happened

The shooting happened on June 11 around 2:20 a.m. in the 6000 block of Richmond Avenue at the Tabu Club.

HPD officers working an extra job at the location were flagged down by a witness requesting aid for a shooting victim in the area near 3100 Fountain View Drive. When officers arrived, they learned of additional victims in the area, police said.

Five men, ages 29, 27, 27, 30 and 32, and a 28-year-old woman were shot outside the nightclub, according to HPD. They were listed to be in stable condition. Another man, 27, suffered minor injuries to the arm from broken glass during the shooting.

The shooting was sparked by argument with the suspects, four men, inside the bar, police said. Further investigation identified Green as a suspect and charges were filed. The other suspects have not been identified at the time.

Lawsuit filed by victim

One of the victims, Simeon Harvey, said he was shot three times. Harvey has taken legal action against the defendants with the Abraham Watkins Law Firm. Harvey had “catastrophic injuries” and had multiple surgeries. He was discharged from the hospital on June 25 after almost two weeks.

The City of Houston also filed a lawsuit and is trying to shut down Tabu.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Green, the identity of the person of interest, or of the unknown suspects is asked to call the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.