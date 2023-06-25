82º

LIVE

Local News

17-year-old dead, 3 injured after shooting in southwest Houston

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Houston Police Department
A teenager died and three other people were injured after a shooting in southwest Houston on Sunday. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A teenager died and three other people were injured after a shooting in southwest Houston on Sunday.

The shooting happened at approximately 1:18 a.m. in the 7200 block of West Fuqua Street.

Houston Assistant Police Chief M. Martin said there was a chaotic scene, and the victim was a 17-year-old girl.

The other three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Two groups were shooting at each other after an altercation outside of a business. An 18-year-old woman was injured as well as an 18-year-old man and 20-year-old man.

The woman was taken to a local hospital by firefighters, and the two men were taken to the hospital in their own vehicles.

Police said there were at least two shooters and several bullet casings at the scene.

Authorities did not recover any weapons, and they are still investigating.

If you have any information about the shooting, you should call police at 713-308-3600.

There is also a Crime Stoppers reward available.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email