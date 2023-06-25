17-year-old dead, 3 injured after shooting in southwest Houston

A teenager died and three other people were injured after a shooting in southwest Houston on Sunday.

The shooting happened at approximately 1:18 a.m. in the 7200 block of West Fuqua Street.

Houston Assistant Police Chief M. Martin said there was a chaotic scene, and the victim was a 17-year-old girl.

The other three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Two groups were shooting at each other after an altercation outside of a business. An 18-year-old woman was injured as well as an 18-year-old man and 20-year-old man.

The woman was taken to a local hospital by firefighters, and the two men were taken to the hospital in their own vehicles.

Police said there were at least two shooters and several bullet casings at the scene.

Authorities did not recover any weapons, and they are still investigating.

If you have any information about the shooting, you should call police at 713-308-3600.

There is also a Crime Stoppers reward available.