National Mascot Hall of Fame to announce official 2023 inductees; Houston Texans’ Toro among nominees

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 22: Mascot Toro of the Houston Texans performs during a game against the New York Jets at NRG Stadium on November 22, 2015 in Houston, Texas. The Texans defeated the Jets 24-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

The National Mascot Hall of Fame will announce the latest professional mascots invited into its ranks.

The official announcement will be made Friday night during a fundraiser held at the National Mascot Hall of Fame Museum, located in Whiting, Indiana.

A vote was held to select 19 mascot nominees. Of those nominees, which includes the Houston Texans’ very own Toro, a handful will be inducted into the National Mascot Hall of Fame.

Toro’s accomplishments include:

NFL Mascot Stunt of the Year (2016, 2022)

NFL Mascot Anchor in the Community (2020)

NFL Mascot of the Year (2020)

11X NFL Pro Bowler

NFL Mascot Video of the Year (2022)

3rd most followed US sports mascot on social media

The Mascot Hall of Fame is an interactive children’s museum created to entertain, educate and enthuse children, families and sports fans of all ages. The attraction’s exhibits, activities and events offer guests the opportunity to celebrate mascot fun year-round. Learn more about the Mascot Hall of Fame induction process at www.mascothalloffame.com.