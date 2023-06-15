Have you seen Carolyn? Woman reported missing in Richmond

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Carolyn Sanchez, 45, was last seen in the 6900 block of South Peek Road in Richmond. She was wearing a tie-dye shirt, black pants, and yellow socks. She has a shaved head.

Sanchez was reported missing Wednesday around 12 p.m.

While there is no indication of foul play, authorities are seeking her whereabouts to verify her well-being.

If you have any information, contact the sheriff’s office non-emergency number at 281-341-4665.