Driver shot before crashing into parked vehicle in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – A driver crashed into a parked vehicle after being shot in southeast Houston Wednesday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a crash and gunshots in the 15800 block of Galveston Road around 3:40 p.m.

When officers arrived at the crash, they said the shooting victim was found dead.

HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said witnesses saw two armed suspects run away following the incident.

Officers searched the area for the suspects but could not locate them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.