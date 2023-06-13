83º

Houston man accused of fatally shooting wife charged with murder

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Houston Police Department
A Houston man was charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of his wife. (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – A man was charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of his wife in west Houston.

The incident happened around 7:55 p.m. on Sunday at 2020 Bentworth Drive. Thomas Wilson Alexander, 32, was charged.

The Houston Police Department originally received a call about a shooting at an apartment complex.

When officers made it to the location, they noticed a 29-year-old woman had a gunshot wound. Police said the woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alexander was later arrested in connection to the shooting. Officers did not state what led to the incident.

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

