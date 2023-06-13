Houston man accused of fatally shooting wife charged with murder

A Houston man was charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of his wife.

The incident happened around 7:55 p.m. on Sunday at 2020 Bentworth Drive. Thomas Wilson Alexander, 32, was charged.

The Houston Police Department originally received a call about a shooting at an apartment complex.

When officers made it to the location, they noticed a 29-year-old woman had a gunshot wound. Police said the woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alexander was later arrested in connection to the shooting. Officers did not state what led to the incident.