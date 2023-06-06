RECALL: 85,000 cordless hedge trimmers recalled due to laceration hazard

The rear switch trigger can fail to rebound after being pressed, which can cause the unit to activate unexpectedly, posing a laceration hazard.

If you own this type of hedge clipper, experts from the Consumer Product Safety Commission are urging consumers to stop use immediately.

Chervon North America, the company behind the EGO Power+ Cordless Brushless hedge trimmer, have recalled 85,000 units in the U.S since June 1.

The CPSC received 34 reports from consumers regarding trimmers starting unexpectedly, including eight reports of lacerations requiring stitches.

The units recalled were manufactured between September 2017 to March 30, 2019, with the model number HT2410. They have a gray, black and green housing and also have a yellow, 24-inch dual-action steel blade.

Consumers who own the trimmer should immediately stop using and contact Chervon for a free repair of the rear trigger switch.

Consumers can contact Chervon North America at 800-492-0777 from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. eastern Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday, email at HT2410recall@na.chervongroup.com or online at www.egopowerplus.com/recalls or www.egopowerplus.com and click on “PRODUCT RECALLS” at the top of the page for more information.