‘Best Summer Ever’ KPRC 2+ family bucket list challenge

Plan for your best summer ever. We're putting together activities, events, and outings that will make this season special!

We at KPRC 2 want to help you have the best summer ever! We know families are looking for things to do around town and we also know you don’t want to spend a lot of money doing it. Our team is working to bring you the ‘Best Summer Ever’ family bucket list challenge.

What is the KPRC 2 + summer bucket list challenge?

From skipping rocks to camping in the backyard (or living room), we are working on 23 ways you can help make your family’s 2023 summer the most memorable one yet! Having fun doesn’t have to be a stressful outing or extravagant production. Kids (and parents) love having a plan - so we hope our “bucket list” will be something you can use and enjoy all summer long.

🪣COMING MONDAY: Print out our “bucket list” (or use the digital version) and make checking off the list a fun family activity.

‘Best Summer Ever’ where to watch

On KPRC 2+, we will bring you weekly guests from various communities in our area, who will share the “hidden gems” you must see.

We’d also love for you to share with us the activities you are doing. We may feature you on KPRC 2+ as we track the progress of the challenge. You can become a KPRC 2 Insider, so you can easily share photos and see all of the content we are working on.

What would you like to see in a summer bucket list challenge?

Parents, what do you think? Do you know about a park that has a great bathroom for those potty-training toddlers? Got a great park location that is nice and shady all day long during the hot Houston summers? We know YOU probably know the coolest family-friendly spots in your area.

Comment below with suggestions of places to visit and what items we can add to our bucket list challenge.

Here are some ideas to get you started:

Planning a stress-free outing with your toddler

Free low-cost things to do with the kids this summer