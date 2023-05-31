81º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

VIDEO: Houston police looking for 3 men accused of robbing store at gunpoint

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Houston Police Department

HOUSTON – Police are looking for three men who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint in Houston near Midtown, according to law enforcement.

The group walked into the business in the 300 block of West Alabama at approximately 5:30 p.m. on March 13.

At first, they acted like they were customers before one of the men took out a gun, jumped over the counter, and demanded the employee open the cash register, officers said. A customer was also forced to the ground, and the suspects told him to give them money. One of the suspects had a black mask on.

The men later drove off in a black four-door sedan.

If you have information about the case, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. People who submit information that leads to an arrest or charge could receive up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email