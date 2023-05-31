VIDEO: Houston police looking for 3 men accused of robbing store at gunpoint

HOUSTON – Police are looking for three men who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint in Houston near Midtown, according to law enforcement.

The group walked into the business in the 300 block of West Alabama at approximately 5:30 p.m. on March 13.

At first, they acted like they were customers before one of the men took out a gun, jumped over the counter, and demanded the employee open the cash register, officers said. A customer was also forced to the ground, and the suspects told him to give them money. One of the suspects had a black mask on.

The men later drove off in a black four-door sedan.

If you have information about the case, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. People who submit information that leads to an arrest or charge could receive up to $5,000.