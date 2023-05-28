Motorcyclist dead after crash in Galveston

GALVESTON – A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Galveston Sunday.

According to the Galveston Police Department, officers responded to the 8000 block of Avenue J around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses told them a motorcycle was traveling north at a high rate of speed, when the motorcycle attempted to change lanes and struck the rear panel of a black Mercedes.

Police said the driver was thrown from the motorcycle upon impact. The driver sustained life-threatening injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported from the crash. The identity of the man who died is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police said it is unknown whether intoxication is a factor in the crash. It remains under investigation.