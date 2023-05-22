‘Hold him accountable’: Houston founder of Isaac & Moore Fashion accused of defrauding multiple investors out of $600K

HOUSTON – A Houston fashion entrepreneur has been charged, and is possibly facing several more charges filed by multiple investors, after being accused of defrauding them out of $600,000, according to multiple documents.

Isaca Donta Moore, aka “Isaac Moore,” is the CEO and founder of Isaac and Moore Fashion. He is known for his “Box experiences” where he gifts uniquely decorated and branded boxes to celebrities like Usher, DJ Khalid, and Megan thee Stallion, has been charged with theft.

According to Harris County court documents, a woman who resides in Covington, Georgia, Jodi Lewis, said she met Moore on March 16, 2022, in Florida where they discussed her investing into his company and the launch of his new designer line.

Lewis entered the contract with Moore on March 22, 2022, to purchase his new “Space City” collection for $20,000, which was reportedly set to be launched on or about March 29, 2022. The $20,000 investment made by Lewis was to be used to purchase materials for the production and shipping for the launch of the collection.

Documents further state that Moore agreed to pay Lewis $255 per bag unit for each bag sold from the collection. Per contract, she was entitled to receive a total of $45,000 upon completion of the sale of bags from the collection. The contract also stated that if Moore failed to complete the collection or the sales were not expected, Lewis was entitled to receive $20,000 payable within 120 days from the date of the investment.

Records show that Moore rescheduled his March 29, 2022 launch date to July, then rescheduled to Dec. 18, 2022, and then again on Feb. 5, 2023, which did not happen.

According to court records, Lewis made several phone calls during that time frame in an attempt to find out when to expect the items. Moore reportedly stopped answering and failed to return her investment money.

Lewis filed a police report on Dec. 20, 2022, for theft by deception/ fraud.

Police report leads to discovery of additional and similar cases

According to a release distributed by the Brand Collection Group, Moore is possibly facing additional charges of racketeering, wire fraud, bank fraud, running a Ponzi scheme, and theft.

Court documents note that he allegedly used the same method of operation and took money for services never rendered.

Three cases are currently active with several more to be filed from investors who were involved with Moore and his business. So far, more than 17 victims from various regions have filed official reports.

Houston-area cases filed

One case was filed in Harris County and three with the Houston Police Department. The total amount of theft reported for the Houston area cases is approximately over $142,000.

Documents show there are two pending cases of theft, ranging from $2,500 to $30,000 in Harris County against Moore for incidents that allegedly happened on Dec. 16, 2021, and another one on June 15, 2021.

Criminal records also indicate Moore has 11 open traffic violations pending from four different agencies within Harris County, such as driving with no valid driver’s license and no insurance.

Alleged defrauded investors speak out

“I genuinely believed I was investing in a hardworking individual when I supported Isaac & Moore. However, Moore exploited our contractual agreement, my goodwill and trust, misappropriating $20,000 that was wired to him,” said Jodi Lewis, a public relations and marketing professional.

Rosa Rutter, another defrauded investor, stated, “Mr. Moore violated our written agreement and despite numerous attempts to recover my $12,000 investment, he has remained unresponsive. I filed a criminal report with Harris County with the aim to hold him accountable and prevent others from facing a similar situation.”

Joseph Michelle, who said he invested $40,000 for a stake in Isaac and Moore, LLC, shares a similar story. He alleges that Moore ceased communication after failing to deliver on investment returns as agreed.

Anthony Beverly, a significant investor, reported that he lost $172,000 due to Moore’s deceit.

“After I transferred the funds, Moore became unresponsive and removed my name from the business account, effectively stealing my investment,” Beverly said.

Allegedly, Moore has deceived several individuals throughout the United States, amounting to an estimated total of approximately $600,000, the Brand Development Group stated in its release.

The group encourages anyone who feels they have been misled by Moore to come forward and / or contact jodi@thebranddevgroup.com or call (404) 457-3589.